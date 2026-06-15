JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Stock Price

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 in a report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the aerospace company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

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Transdigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $22.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,278.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,953. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. Transdigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,211.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,277.40.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 EPS. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Transdigm Group will post 37.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.05, for a total transaction of $12,290,622.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,138,801.40. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total value of $4,500,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,724. The trade was a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 38,196 shares of company stock worth $46,567,024 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Transdigm Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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