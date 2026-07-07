JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $250.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the conglomerate's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 8.14% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HON. Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Honeywell International from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.79.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.6%

Honeywell International stock opened at $231.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $261.24. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $222.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 21.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors Inc. now owns 13,930 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here