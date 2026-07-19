JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $354.9167.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

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Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $915.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $319.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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