JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $352.93 and last traded at $352.5080, with a volume of 2578280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $349.90.

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Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aventus Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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