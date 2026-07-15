JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Truist Financial

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $344.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on JPM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Autonomous Res dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $352.75.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $344.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $316.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,784 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KTF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,449,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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