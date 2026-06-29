JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $362.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Monday,MarketScreener reports. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.83% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Autonomous Res decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $340.88.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $329.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $883.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $343.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total transaction of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 33,623 shares of company stock worth $10,427,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,314,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941,351 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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