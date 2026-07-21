JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Up 1.7% - Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $345.74 and last traded at $344.7390. Approximately 5,592,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 10,118,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $338.87.

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Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is reportedly helping finance Japan’s $550 billion U.S. investment plan and contributing to $60 billion in U.S.-Iraq deals, reinforcing the bank’s role in large-scale global financing and potential fee generation. Article Title Article Title

JPMorgan is reportedly helping finance Japan’s $550 billion U.S. investment plan and contributing to $60 billion in U.S.-Iraq deals, reinforcing the bank’s role in large-scale global financing and potential fee generation. Positive Sentiment: KBW initiated a Buy rating on JPMorgan with a $384 price target, citing its strong capital position, diversified revenues, and upside potential. Article Title

KBW initiated a Buy rating on JPMorgan with a $384 price target, citing its strong capital position, diversified revenues, and upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said JPMorgan could be modestly undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, which may support revenue and trading momentum. Article Title

Analysts said JPMorgan could be modestly undervalued based on fee growth and bond issuance activity, which may support revenue and trading momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Jamie Dimon’s comments warning of higher market, geopolitical, and bond-market risks may weigh on sentiment, but they mainly reflect his cautious macro outlook rather than a direct JPMorgan operating problem. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Jamie Dimon’s comments warning of higher market, geopolitical, and bond-market risks may weigh on sentiment, but they mainly reflect his cautious macro outlook rather than a direct JPMorgan operating problem. Neutral Sentiment: Dimon also said AI is already reducing headcount in some units, which highlights cost savings and efficiency gains, but investors will be watching whether the benefits translate into margin expansion over time. Article Title

Dimon also said AI is already reducing headcount in some units, which highlights cost savings and efficiency gains, but investors will be watching whether the benefits translate into margin expansion over time. Neutral Sentiment: Financial stocks broadly rose in afternoon trading, helping support JPMorgan alongside the sector, while a Reuters report that JPMorgan may participate in the U.S.-Japan trade deal also added a modest positive tone. Article Title Article Title

Financial stocks broadly rose in afternoon trading, helping support JPMorgan alongside the sector, while a Reuters report that JPMorgan may participate in the U.S.-Japan trade deal also added a modest positive tone. Negative Sentiment: Dimon said he is not buying stocks at current levels, which can temper enthusiasm by signaling that Wall Street’s most-watched banker sees limited near-term upside in the broader market. Article Title

Dimon said he is not buying stocks at current levels, which can temper enthusiasm by signaling that Wall Street’s most-watched banker sees limited near-term upside in the broader market. Negative Sentiment: His warning that UK bank taxes could push capital away and affect JPMorgan’s planned London expansion adds a small policy-related overhang. Article Title Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 6th. HSBC increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $356.38.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.7%

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $319.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The company's revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,314,681,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941,351 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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