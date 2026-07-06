JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading 1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) traded up 1% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $360.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded as high as $339.72 and last traded at $337.82. Approximately 7,468,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,093,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $334.47.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $342.12.

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Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,547,031.53. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and reiterated an overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels.

Wells Fargo raised its price target on JPMorgan Chase to $360 and reiterated an overweight rating, implying additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s $50 billion buyback authorization and 10% dividend increase signal strong capital returns and confidence in future profitability.

JPMorgan’s $50 billion buyback authorization and 10% dividend increase signal strong capital returns and confidence in future profitability. Positive Sentiment: The bank’s latest earnings beat expectations, with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supporting the case for continued fundamental strength.

The bank’s latest earnings beat expectations, with higher-than-expected revenue and EPS, supporting the case for continued fundamental strength. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan strategists said recent semiconductor weakness could be a buying opportunity and that broader market participation may widen later in 2026, reflecting a constructive but macro-dependent outlook. JPMorgan Urges Investors to Seize Semiconductor Selloff Opportunity

JPMorgan strategists said recent semiconductor weakness could be a buying opportunity and that broader market participation may widen later in 2026, reflecting a constructive but macro-dependent outlook. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan also warned global stocks could face a summer pullback, with strategists citing several market drivers ahead, which adds a cautious tone but is not specific to JPM itself. Global stocks may be headed for a summer swoon. Why AI won’t be the only story that matters, JPMorgan says

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $19,314,681,000 after buying an additional 8,941,351 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,794,785,000 after buying an additional 7,796,814 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $905.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $313.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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