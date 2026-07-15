JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) Price Target to $127.00

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.40.

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Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

KOF stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.91. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $116.36.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coca Cola Femsa will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coca Cola Femsa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,761 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter.

About Coca Cola Femsa

Coca‑Cola FEMSA NYSE: KOF is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca‑Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca‑Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company's product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

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