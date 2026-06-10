JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $125.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.96% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research set a $130.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.47.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.79. 343,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,204. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after buying an additional 1,245,035 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Key J. M. Smucker News

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J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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