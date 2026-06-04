JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Venture Global (NYSE:VG) to "Overweight"

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Venture Global from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Venture Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Venture Global in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Venture Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.31.

Get Venture Global alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Venture Global

Venture Global Price Performance

Shares of VG opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Venture Global has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Venture Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $11,830,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 2,611,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $41,986,664.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,031,623 shares of company stock worth $126,010,488. Corporate insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venture Global by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 178,018 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 82,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 135.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,174,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,771 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the first quarter valued at $394,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Venture Global by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 229,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 51,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Venture Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,310 shares of the company's stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

Venture Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Venture Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: US Capital Advisors lifted Venture Global’s earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple 2027 quarters, signaling a stronger earnings outlook for Venture Global stock report

US Capital Advisors lifted Venture Global’s earnings forecasts across several periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple 2027 quarters, signaling a stronger earnings outlook for Positive Sentiment: Venture Global announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.018 per share, which can be a supportive signal for income-focused investors and indicates ongoing shareholder returns.

Venture Global announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.018 per share, which can be a supportive signal for income-focused investors and indicates ongoing shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the estimate increases, US Capital Advisors kept its rating at Hold , which tempers the bullish impact of the higher forecasts.

Despite the estimate increases, US Capital Advisors kept its rating at , which tempers the bullish impact of the higher forecasts. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend yield is relatively small at about 0.6%, so the payout is not likely to be a major valuation driver on its own.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Venture Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Venture Global wasn't on the list.

While Venture Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here