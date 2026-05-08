Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 11% - What's Next?

Shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA - Get Free Report) traded down 11% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.7520. 727,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,391,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JMIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, New Street Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JMIA

Jumia Technologies Stock Down 9.6%

The business's 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 111.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 2,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,770 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company's stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG NYSE: JMIA operates as a leading e-commerce and technology platform in Africa, facilitating online retail, logistics and digital payments. The company's marketplace connects millions of consumers with a diverse array of sellers offering electronics, fashion, home goods, groceries and more. Beyond its core retail services, Jumia has developed JumiaPay, a payment solution that enables secure transactions both on and off its platform, and Jumia Logistics, which provides end-to-end delivery and fulfillment support across the continent.

Jumia serves a broad geographic footprint in Africa, with operations in key markets such as Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Uganda, Tunisia and South Africa.

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