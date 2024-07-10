Free Trial
→ How the [EXPLETIVE] Did He Do That?! (From Monument Traders Alliance) (Ad)

Jumia Technologies Stock Jumps: Analyst Update Drives 30% Gain

Thomas Hughes
Written by Thomas Hughes | Reviewed by Shannon Tokheim
July 10, 2024
Image of Young woman using smartphone for online shopping

Key Points

  • Jumia Technologies is well-positioned to capture eCommerce growth in African nations.
  • Benchmark initiated at Buy and sparked a 30% gain, just the rally's beginning. 
  • Institutions have started buying this stock, providing a tailwind for the share price. 
  • 5 stocks we like better than Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies NYSE: JMIA stock is jumping, and the move is the start of a much larger rally that could last for decades. Today, Jumia is a small, African-based eCommerce portal. Over time, it will grow into a giant. African economies are projected to grow at a globe-leading average of 3.7% this year, accelerate to over 4.% next year, and sustain acceleration for the foreseeable future. Most nations are forecasted to grow faster than 5% this year and accelerate next, compounded by a rapidly growing middle class. East African nations are projected to grow the fastest, supported by the energy industry and easier access to global shipping lanes. 

Jumia Technologies Today

Jumia Technologies AG stock logo
JMIAJMIA 90-day performance
Jumia Technologies
$10.98
+2.52 (+29.79%)
(As of 07/9/2024 ET)
52-Week Range
$2.22
$11.21
Price Target
$8.80
Add to Watchlist

The middle class will drive consumption, and that is Jumia's opportunity. The long-term outlook for average African growth rivals India's, with low-end targets suggesting 60% growth by 2023 and the high-end over 100%. That’s why Benchmark initiated the stock at Buy. They believe Jumia Technologies is well-positioned to capture and serve unmet pent-up demand. In their view, African nations are amid a demographic transformation that can drive years, if not decades, of growth for this business

Jumia Technologies Connects a Digitized Africa

Jumia Technologies is an end-to-end solution for African eCommerce. The company is the leading eCommerce platform on the continent, serving eleven nations and more in the works. The platform is akin to Amazon NASDAQ: AMZN, providing a marketplace for buyers and sellers to interact. The services include integrated logistics and payment processing, all aided by AI. Recent headlines include integrating Sprinklr technology into the operation and opening new warehouses in key locations. 

Sprinklr uses AI to power its unified customer experience management platform. The platform allows Jumia sellers to interact with customers seamlessly across multiple social media and communication platforms. The technology streamlines operations and improves customer experience, which is critical to its growth. The new warehouses are larger, integrated distribution centers, allowing greater efficiency and scalability. The new warehouses are expected to improve delivery times and margins while facilitating growth. 


The Q1 results highlight the opportunities and risks for this company. Q1 revenue is up 18.4% on an 11% increase in Marketplace revenue and a 29% gain in sales, but it is still only $48.9 million. With 1.26 billion people living on the continent, about 15% of the global population, there is quite an opportunity to grow, but it will take time. Among the risks is FX conversion. The company's growth and profitability were hurt by FX conversion, which shaved 3700 basis points off of the top-line advance. Debt and a strong dollar are hurting many African nations despite their economic development and are burdens not easily shed. 

Jumia Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis
Overall MarketRank™
0.68 out of 5
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
19.9% Downside
Short Interest
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
0.92mentions of Jumia Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Projected Earnings Growth
Growing
See Full Details

Jumia is still in its cash-burning phase, but there is good news. The cash burn was better controlled in FQ1, resulting in positive cash flow from operations. The net loss shrank to less than $10 million, which could be sustained for about two years, and the outlook is for the burn to dwindle. Profits aren’t expected in 2025 but may come in 2026. 

Analysts and Institutions Support This Rally

The 30% surge in Jumia stock is significant because it broke above critical resistance. This move suggests a more substantial rally will follow, and a move to Benchmark’s $14 target is probable. A move above that level may depend on the institutions, but the data is favorable. Institutions sold the stock earlier in the year but bought on balance in Q2. If that trend continues, the stock could easily surpass $15 by year’s end as it moves up to the $20 level, the next target for critical resistance. The FQ2 results are due in early August and may provide the catalyst. 

Jumia JMIA stock chart

Should you invest $1,000 in Jumia Technologies right now?

Before you consider Jumia Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jumia Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Jumia Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2024

Click the link below and we'll send you MarketBeat's list of the 10 best stocks to own in 2024 and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Thomas Hughes
About The Author

Thomas Hughes

Contributing Author

Technical and Fundamental Analysis

Learn More about Thomas Hughes
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.3485 of 5 stars		$199.34+0.0%N/A55.84Buy$216.30
Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
0.6782 of 5 stars		$10.98+29.8%N/AN/AModerate Buy$8.80
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

More From MarketBeat
Trump Warns Gov. Can Confiscate Your Money. CBDC's give Gov. absolute
Donald Trump once again sounded the alarm against Fed-controlled digital currencies (CBDCs). If these plans...
Monetary Gold | Sponsored
7 Cheap Dividend Stocks Offering Value and Price Upside
When you hear the phrase "cheap dividend stocks," what comes to mind? It can mean different things to differen...
MarketBeat
Does this make you sick?
The US Dollar Is "Finished" A deteriorating economy, global instability, and a weakened banking system have...
Allegiance Gold | Sponsored
12 Cannabis Stocks to Buy Now
Slowly and surely the cannabis industry is becoming mainstream. As more states legalize medical and recreation...
MarketBeat
The Ultimate October Surprise?
Rumors of this event have already started to rock the markets. We think there’s still a few months before thin...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsored
7 Stocks That Can Become Your Own Magnificent Seven
In 2023, investors became acutely aware of the phrase "Magnificent Seven." This referred to the seven technolo...
MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Recent Videos

Understanding Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide to Safer Investing
4 Best Tech Stocks to Own in 2024
Reverse Stock Splits: What Investors Need to Know

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines