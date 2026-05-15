June Ou Sells 35,190 Shares of Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Stock

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $1,344,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

June Ou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, June Ou sold 67,840 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $2,387,289.60.

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Figure Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of FIGR stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,202,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 108.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.84 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Figure Technology Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Figure Technology Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Figure Technology Solutions to $55 from $45 and kept an Outperform rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Mizuho Raises Figure Technology Solutions Price Target

Mizuho raised its price target on Figure Technology Solutions to $55 from $45 and kept an rating, signaling confidence in further upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reiterated a Buy rating on FIGR, reinforcing a constructive outlook from analysts. Needham & Company Buy Rating on Figure Technology Solutions

Needham & Company reiterated a rating on FIGR, reinforcing a constructive outlook from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted CEO Michael Tannenbaum’s comments on AI, blockchain, and growth opportunities, which may support investor optimism around the company’s long-term strategy. CEO Interview on AI, Blockchain and Capital Markets

Recent coverage highlighted CEO Michael Tannenbaum’s comments on AI, blockchain, and growth opportunities, which may support investor optimism around the company’s long-term strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary compared FIGR’s year-to-date performance with other business services names, suggesting investors are still benchmarking the stock against its peers. FIGR vs. Peer Performance Article

Market commentary compared FIGR’s year-to-date performance with other business services names, suggesting investors are still benchmarking the stock against its peers. Negative Sentiment: Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his position by 50%, which can weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trade.

Director Michael Scott Cagney sold 35,190 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, reducing his position by 50%, which can weigh on sentiment despite the planned nature of the trade. Negative Sentiment: Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares in another pre-arranged 10b5-1 sale, adding to insider selling pressure on the stock.

Director June Ou sold 35,190 shares in another pre-arranged 10b5-1 sale, adding to insider selling pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider David Todd Stevens sold 47,064 shares, trimming his ownership by about 10.4%, which may raise caution even though the sale was also under a trading plan.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Figure Technology Solutions by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 934 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Figure Technology Solutions

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure's proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Further Reading

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