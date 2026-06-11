Jurgi Camblong Sells 8,500 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,620,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,974,013.80. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.

On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.

On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.

On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $12,610.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $21,398.22.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.4%

SOPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 63,069 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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