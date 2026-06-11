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Jurgi Camblong Sells 8,500 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 11, 2026
SOPHiA GENETICS logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SOPHiA GENETICS CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares on June 10 at an average price of $5.24, for proceeds of $44,540. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • The CEO has been actively trimming holdings in recent months, with multiple insider sales reported in March and April. After the latest transaction, Camblong still directly owns 3,620,995 shares worth about $18.97 million.
  • SOPHiA GENETICS shares were down slightly to $5.20, near the upper end of their 52-week range of $2.59 to $5.70. The company recently posted a quarterly loss that missed EPS estimates, though revenue came in above expectations.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,620,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,974,013.80. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 20th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $23,372.06.
  • On Wednesday, April 15th, Jurgi Camblong sold 17,473 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $87,365.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 14th, Jurgi Camblong sold 43,129 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $213,919.84.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,399 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $20,939.24.
  • On Friday, April 10th, Jurgi Camblong sold 12,232 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $57,735.04.
  • On Thursday, April 9th, Jurgi Camblong sold 1,950 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $9,243.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,800 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $13,552.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $12,610.00.
  • On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Down 0.4%

SOPH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 63,069 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,973. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.90. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 44.48%.The firm had revenue of $21.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.40 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SOPHiA GENETICS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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