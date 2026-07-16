Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRA) Hits New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Kailera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLRA - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.39 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 45587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.30.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLRA. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kailera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Kailera Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Kailera Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Evercore assumed coverage on Kailera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kailera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $42.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kailera Therapeutics

Kailera Therapeutics Price Performance

The business's fifty day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.00.

Kailera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KLRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3,650.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Kailera Therapeutics

In other Kailera Therapeutics news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan acquired 8,398,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $134,375,008.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 26,255,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,089,296. The trade was a 47.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam Koppel bought 1,562,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,583,268 shares in the company, valued at $361,332,288. This represents a 7.43% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 10,460,938 shares of company stock valued at $167,375,008 in the last 90 days.

Kailera Therapeutics Company Profile

We are an advanced clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on elevating the next era of obesity care by advancing a diversified pipeline to provide options for people living with obesity no matter where they are in their treatment journey. Obesity is a chronic, progressive and debilitating disease that impacts over 1 billion people globally and requires long-term comprehensive treatment. Since obesity is the driving factor for more than 200 comorbidities and represents a significant contributor to increased morbidity and mortality, our vision is to deliver category-leading obesity management medications that give people the power to restore their health and transform their lives.

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