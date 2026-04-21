Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives "Buy" Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,185 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 32.48% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,282 target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 1,163.40.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KNOS

Kainos Group Stock Up 2.2%

KNOS traded up GBX 19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 894.50. The company had a trading volume of 192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,142. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 680.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,190. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 752.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 899.23. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors. The Workday Services segment provides consulting, project management, integration, and post deployment services for Workday's software suite, which includes cloud-based software for human capital management, and financial management, and adaptive planning.

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