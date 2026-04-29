Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) SVP Sells $30,488.50 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) SVP Iulian Gheorghe sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.22, for a total value of $30,488.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $774,930.56. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.52. The company had a trading volume of 245,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,366. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.84 and a twelve month high of $181.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.39. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $132.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.88.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.78. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 4.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $948.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,117,791 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 31.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $92,238,000 after buying an additional 279,231 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $95,528,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 588,720 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,426,000 after buying an additional 52,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,446 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,769,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. Zacks Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $148.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kaiser Aluminum

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation is a U.S.-based producer of semi‐fabricated aluminum products, serving a diverse range of industrial and specialty markets. The company's offerings include extruded, rolled, and forged aluminum products designed to meet stringent performance requirements in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, defense, electronics, and general engineering. By focusing on high‐value applications, Kaiser Aluminum aims to deliver lightweight, durable solutions that contribute to efficiency and innovation across its customer base.

Operationally, Kaiser Aluminum maintains a network of smelters, extrusion plants, and rolling mills located primarily in North America.

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