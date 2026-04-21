KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of KALA BIO in a report on Friday, March 27th.

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Check Out Our Latest Report on KALA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KALA BIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in KALA BIO by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,804,055 shares of the company's stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 818,962 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $185.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -1.98.

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.03.

About KALA BIO

KALA Bio NASDAQ: KALA is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for ocular diseases. The company's proprietary surface charge–based nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enhance penetration and retention of therapeutic agents on the ocular surface. This technology is the basis for its lead product, Eysuvis (KPI-121 1.0%), an FDA-approved topical corticosteroid for short-term relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Beyond its approved therapy, KALA Bio is advancing a pipeline of investigational drug candidates targeting inflammatory and degenerative eye conditions.

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