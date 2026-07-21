Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.08. Kamada shares last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 50,074 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on KMDA shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kamada from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kamada from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMDA

Kamada Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $407.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $45.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMDA. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kamada by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 289,382 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kamada by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 196,954 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,521 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 149,374 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 4.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 109,589 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. 20.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Israel that specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of plasma‐derived protein therapeutics. The company focuses on treatments for rare and serious diseases, leveraging its proprietary fractionation and purification technologies to produce purified human proteins. Kamada’s product portfolio addresses critical therapeutic areas in immunology, hematology and pulmonology, where alternative treatment options may be limited.

Among Kamada’s marketed products is Glassia®, an alpha‐1 antitrypsin augmentation therapy approved by the U.S.

Further Reading

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