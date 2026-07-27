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Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Sets New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Karat Packaging logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Karat Packaging shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.15, up from the prior close of $38.73, while trading above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Despite recent analyst downgrades, Wall Street’s consensus rating is “Hold”, with an average price target of $36.50—below the stock’s current level.
  • The company exceeded quarterly expectations with $0.34 in EPS and $116.95 million in revenue, and offers a $1.80 annualized dividend yielding about 4.5%; however, its payout ratio is elevated at 113.92%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.15 and last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 9491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Karat Packaging from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Karat Packaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Karat Packaging to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Report on KRT

Karat Packaging Stock Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $795.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Karat Packaging's payout ratio is presently 113.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karat Packaging

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $5,216,000. KTF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $5,039,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $4,312,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Karat Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $1,377,000. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karat Packaging Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: KRT is a U.S.-based provider of premium packaging solutions for consumer goods and industrial products. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and delivery of high-quality litho-laminated folding cartons, tubes and flexible packaging. Karat Packaging operates an integrated production model that combines prepress, printing, converting and finishing capabilities to support the branding and shelf-appeal needs of its customers.

The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including food and beverage, confectionery, health and beauty, pharmaceuticals, specialty chemicals and promotional packaging.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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