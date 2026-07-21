KB Financial Group (KB) to Post Earnings on Tuesday

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect KB Financial Group to post earnings of $3.49 per share and revenue of $3.2778 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.36%. On average, analysts expect KB Financial Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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KB Financial Group Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE KB opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. KB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $76.31 and a 12 month high of $125.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 382.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the bank's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 2,920 shares of the bank's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,233 shares of the bank's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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