KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.99 and last traded at $121.84, with a volume of 79061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.37.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KB. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Stock Up 6.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.36.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 403 shares of the bank's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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