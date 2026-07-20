KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $119.37, but opened at $115.30. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 45,227 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KB

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day moving average of $103.84.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 17.36%.The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the bank's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the bank's stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the bank's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in KB Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 489 shares of the bank's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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