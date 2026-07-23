KB Financial Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

KB Financial Group NYSE: KB reported higher first-half profit and announced a new shareholder return plan, as management pointed to stronger fee income, growth in non-bank earnings and a stable capital position despite what it described as a volatile operating environment.

During the company’s first-half 2026 earnings presentation, Group CFO Sang-nong Na said second-quarter net profit was KRW 1.9922 trillion. First-half cumulative net profit reached KRW 3.8846 trillion, up 13.1% from a year earlier. Na said the result was driven by a “significant increase in fee income,” which helped lift first-half total operating income above KRW 10 trillion for the first time in the group’s history.

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The company said its securities subsidiary contributed approximately 21% of group net income in the first half, leading growth in non-bank earnings. First-half group ROE was 14.09%, continuing what management described as an improving trend.

Shareholder Returns and Capital Allocation

Na said KB’s board approved a second round of shareholder returns for 2026, including KRW 700 billion of share buybacks and cancellations. He said capital above the group’s 13.5% CET1 threshold will be used for shareholder returns under KB’s framework.

As of the end of June, KB’s preliminary CET1 ratio was 13.74%, up 10 basis points from the previous quarter, while its BIS ratio was estimated at 15.91%. Risk-weighted assets were approximately KRW 370 trillion, up 1.1% quarter over quarter.

Na said that, including KRW 2.820 trillion of first-round shareholder returns announced in February, KB expects total annual shareholder returns for 2026 to reach KRW 3.7 trillion. The board also approved a second-quarter cash dividend of KRW 1,155 per share.

During the question-and-answer session, management said approximately KRW 180 billion of surplus capital remains after the KRW 700 billion buyback decision. The company said it will retain flexibility in deciding whether to return that through dividends or additional buybacks, taking into account year-end CET1 management, earnings, price-to-book ratio and dividend yield trends.

KB also announced two rounds of paid-in capital increases totaling KRW 1.7 trillion for its securities subsidiary. Na said the move reflects a reallocation of capital from core subsidiaries, including the bank, toward the securities business, which management views as having strong growth potential. The securities unit plans to use the capital to respond to changes in the wealth management market, expand its promissory note business, support venture capital and productive finance, and meet requirements ahead of time for investment management account authorization.

Interest Income, Margins and Loan Growth

First-half net interest income was KRW 6.4783 trillion, a slight increase from a year earlier. Na said it declined slightly quarter over quarter due to a modest drop in net interest margin, partly reflecting preemptive funding ahead of an expected second-half interest rate hike.

Bank loans in Korean won totaled KRW 385 trillion at the end of June, up 2% from the end of 2025 and 1.6% from the prior quarter. Household loans reached KRW 184 trillion, while corporate loans totaled KRW 201 trillion, up 2.2% quarter over quarter, mainly on growth in productive financing.

The bank’s second-quarter NIM was 1.74%, down 3 basis points from the prior quarter. Group NIM was 1.94%, down 5 basis points. Na cited lower bank NIM, a decline in credit card financial assets and preemptive funding by KB Capital. Management said it expects NIMs to improve in the second half as base rate hikes, repricing effects and funding structure normalization are reflected, and it maintained its expectation for a year-over-year annual improvement.

In response to an analyst question, the bank’s CFO said KB plans to be more conservative in corporate loan reviews in the second half while shifting its portfolio toward smaller customers to enhance profitability and diversification. Management said household loan growth is expected to remain within the previously stated 1% to 2% target range, while corporate loan growth is expected to be around 6% to 7% for the full year.

Fee Income Drives Non-Interest Revenue

Group non-interest income for the first half was KRW 3.6292 trillion, up 33.3% year over year. First-half net fee income reached approximately KRW 3 trillion, while second-quarter net fee income rose 17.8% from the previous quarter to KRW 1.6019 trillion.

Na said the fee performance was driven by higher securities brokerage fees amid favorable stock market conditions, sales of capital market-linked products such as equity funds and ETFs by the bank, and increased personal credit card spending. Net fee and commission income contributed more than 31% of top-line revenue for the first time, according to the company.

Other operating income was weaker year over year, mainly due to lower insurance income caused by higher loss ratios in long-term and auto insurance. However, Na said second-quarter insurance operating income improved as loss ratios eased and CSM impairment reversals were added. He also said valuation gains on unlisted stocks tied to industries such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors helped the investment subsidiary post a 29.1% quarter-over-quarter increase in performance.

Asked whether fee income could remain elevated amid market volatility, management said it was difficult to provide a precise outlook. However, the company said securities transaction volume had risen from past levels and related fee income was likely to remain higher than the previous year. Management also cited planned second-half capital markets deals and productive finance-related fee income as potential supports.

Expenses, Credit Costs and Asset Quality

General and administrative expenses rose 8.9% year over year in the first half. The group’s cost-to-income ratio was 36.2%, supported by growth in operating income. In the Q&A session, management said the G&A increase reflected higher compensation at the securities subsidiary following strong profits, stock-related compensation costs tied to the market rally, and changes related to education tax and corporate tax. Excluding the education tax effect, management said annual G&A growth would be about 3.5%.

Second-quarter credit loss provisions were KRW 519.8 billion, up slightly from the prior quarter due to one-off provisioning tied to non-performing corporate loans at the bank. Na said overall asset quality continued to improve when excluding those factors. He cited stabilizing asset quality at KB Card and the gradual resolution of real estate project finance-related risks at the savings bank subsidiary.

Group credit cost was 38 basis points in the second quarter and 39 basis points for the first half, improving by 15 basis points year over year. The group’s CRO said KB will maintain a conservative provisioning stance in the second half, citing risks related to the Middle East situation, high foreign exchange rates, interest rates, and potential deterioration among SMEs, SOHOs and vulnerable borrowers. For the full year, management said credit costs could be in the early to mid-40-basis-point range.

ROE Goals and Securities Business Outlook

Asked about ROE targets, management said it expects group ROE to exceed 11% this year and has a mid- to long-term target of around 13%, which it said could be reached earlier than initially expected. Management said the bank’s ROE target is above 11%, the securities subsidiary’s target is 14%, insurance is expected to maintain 13% to 14%, and the card business is being targeted at around 10% amid a more challenging operating environment.

Management said KB Securities is working to diversify its earnings base to better withstand market volatility, including improvements in investment banking and sales and trading. A KB Securities representative also said the company is advancing its M-able mobile trading system, with enhanced services planned for the second half.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc is a South Korea-based financial holding company that offers a broad range of banking and financial services. Headquartered in Seoul and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker KB, the group operates through a set of specialized subsidiaries to provide integrated financial solutions for retail, corporate and institutional clients.

The company's principal businesses include retail and corporate banking, securities and investment banking, insurance (life and non-life), asset management, credit card and consumer finance, and leasing.

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