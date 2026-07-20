KBR (NYSE:KBR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Bank of America

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the construction company's stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.13% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KBR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KBR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.62.

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KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $35.36. The stock had a trading volume of 434,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,517. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. KBR has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos A. Sabater acquired 14,500 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This trade represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thaer Lewis Von bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $92,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,358 shares in the company, valued at $318,715.66. This trade represents a 40.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 432.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in KBR by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,228 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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