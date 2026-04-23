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KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
KDDI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Unusually-high trading volume: Approximately 348,727 shares traded mid-day (a 14% increase from 305,804), while the stock last traded at $16.2380, down about 0.1% from the prior close.
  • Valuation and technicals: The 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages are $16.83 and $16.80, market cap is $62.17 billion with a P/E of 12.96 and a very low beta of 0.04, though liquidity ratios are weak (quick ratio 0.54, current ratio 0.56).
  • Business overview: KDDI is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and ICT provider (including the “au” mobile brand) offering mobile, fixed‑line, broadband and fiber‑optic services through subsidiaries and affiliates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of KDDI.

Shares of KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 348,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session's volume of 305,804 shares.The stock last traded at $16.2380 and had previously closed at $16.35.

KDDI Trading Down 0.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.04.

About KDDI

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation OTCMKTS: KDDIY is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

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