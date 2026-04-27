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KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
KDDI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • KDDI shares gapped down — the ADR opened at $15.2001 after a prior close of $16.06 and last traded at $15.7750 on light volume (3,224 shares).
  • Valuation and liquidity — the stock carries a market cap of $60.04 billion and a P/E of 12.52, with 50- and 200-day moving averages near $16.78–$16.81, but low liquidity ratios (quick 0.54, current 0.56) and moderate leverage (debt/equity 0.40).
  • Company profile — KDDI is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services firm offering the "au" mobile brand plus fixed-line, broadband, fiber-optic and ICT solutions for consumers and enterprises.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.06, but opened at $15.2001. KDDI shares last traded at $15.7750, with a volume of 3,224 shares trading hands.

KDDI Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation OTCMKTS: KDDIY is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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