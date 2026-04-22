KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $16.0001. KDDI shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 182,892 shares.

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KDDI Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation OTCMKTS: KDDIY is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

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