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KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
KDDI logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • KDDI stock crossed below its 200-day moving average, trading as low as $16.0001 and last at $16.35 versus the 200-day SMA of $16.80, on volume of 182,892 shares.
  • KDDI has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion and a P/E of 12.98, with low liquidity metrics (current ratio 0.56, quick ratio 0.54), a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a 50-day SMA of $16.84, and a beta of 0.04.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.80 and traded as low as $16.0001. KDDI shares last traded at $16.35, with a volume of 182,892 shares.

KDDI Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KDDI Corporation OTCMKTS: KDDIY is a diversified Japanese telecommunications and information services company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Formed in 2000 through the merger of DDI Corporation, KDD Corporation and IDO Corporation, KDDI provides a broad set of connectivity and digital services for both consumer and enterprise customers. The company operates under well-known consumer brands and through a network of subsidiaries and affiliates that deliver telecommunications, internet and ICT solutions.

At its core, KDDI offers mobile communications services (including the “au” consumer brand), fixed-line and broadband internet access, and fiber-optic services.

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