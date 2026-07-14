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KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
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Key Points

  • KE Holdings has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from seven brokerages, with six buy ratings and one hold rating. The average 12-month price target is about $23.07.
  • Recent analyst actions were mostly positive, including buy or overweight calls from firms like Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Barclays. Barclays also raised its target price to $26.
  • The stock was trading up 3.2% at $16.07, still below its 1-year high of $20.98. Institutional investors own about 39.34% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BEKE - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.0667.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities set a $24.40 target price on KE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th.

View Our Latest Research Report on KE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in KE by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,280 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in KE by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 145.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company's stock.

KE Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:BEKE opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. KE has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $20.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65.

KE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc NYSE: BEKE is a technology-driven real estate services company that operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and related services in mainland China. The company provides consumer-facing property listing marketplaces alongside a broad network of offline brokerage offices and agents, aiming to facilitate sales, rentals and new-home transactions for individual and institutional clients.

The company’s offerings span property listings for new and resale homes, rental listings, brokerage representation and transaction facilitation.

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Analyst Recommendations for KE (NYSE:BEKE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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