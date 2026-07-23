Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $97.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the savings and loans company's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.39% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $102.00.

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Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.06. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.58). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.The business had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.18 million. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.500-10.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $370,305.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,308,234.50. This represents a 13.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. This represents a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,446 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,999 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $21,016,000 after acquiring an additional 233,177 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,437,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,495 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Pathward Financial

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Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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