Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $226.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the insurance provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.20% from the stock's current price.

PGR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $331.00 to $313.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Evercore set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $236.47.

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Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $205.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $206.64. The firm has a market cap of $119.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Progressive has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $254.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.13. Progressive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progressive will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,183,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,258,000. This represents a 12.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,157 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.76, for a total value of $236,907.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,152.36. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,230 shares of company stock worth $3,165,817. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progressive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Progressive News

Here are the key news stories impacting Progressive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Progressive reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $5.67 versus the $4.64 consensus, while revenue of $23.61 billion also beat estimates. Net premiums written rose 5% year over year in the quarter, and policies in force increased 7%, showing the business is still growing. Progressive Reports June 2026 Results

Progressive reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, with EPS of $5.67 versus the $4.64 consensus, while revenue of $23.61 billion also beat estimates. Net premiums written rose 5% year over year in the quarter, and policies in force increased 7%, showing the business is still growing. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained mixed, with JPMorgan reaffirming a neutral view and other firms maintaining a range of targets, suggesting investors are still debating valuation after a strong run. Benzinga

Analyst commentary remained mixed, with JPMorgan reaffirming a neutral view and other firms maintaining a range of targets, suggesting investors are still debating valuation after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Investors focused on margin and underwriting concerns: June net income fell 31% year over year, EPS for the month dropped 30%, and the combined ratio worsened to 90.0 from 86.6, signaling higher claims/cost pressure. Why Is Progressive Stock Sinking Wednesday?

Investors focused on margin and underwriting concerns: June net income fell 31% year over year, EPS for the month dropped 30%, and the combined ratio worsened to 90.0 from 86.6, signaling higher claims/cost pressure. Negative Sentiment: The company’s results also pointed to a more competitive insurance market, with commentary indicating softer pricing and margin pressure, which appears to be outweighing the EPS beat in traders’ reaction. Why Progressive Insurance Fell Today

About Progressive

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

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