Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts GSBC Q2 Earnings

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Market Perform" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Southern Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

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Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GSBC. Weiss Ratings raised Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $845.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.49. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $82.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,138 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,580 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $164,583.65. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,843.65. This represents a 66.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $408,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,165.12. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 13,687 shares of company stock valued at $938,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company's stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is 27.26%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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