Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First BanCorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on First BanCorp. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.50.

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First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth about $42,138,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 767.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,262,241 shares of the bank's stock valued at $27,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,791 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 48.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,661,695 shares of the bank's stock worth $56,854,000 after purchasing an additional 871,860 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 82.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,434,382 shares of the bank's stock worth $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 649,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 31.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,284,146 shares of the bank's stock valued at $50,365,000 after buying an additional 548,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about First BanCorp.

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First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp NYSE: FBP is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Through its principal banking subsidiary, FirstBank Puerto Rico, the company offers a comprehensive range of banking services including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, cash management solutions and treasury services. It also provides mortgage origination and servicing, equipment leasing, investment management, and insurance agency services.

In its commercial banking segment, First BanCorp serves small and midsize enterprises as well as large corporate clients, delivering tailored credit facilities, letters of credit, and foreign trade financing.

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