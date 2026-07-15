Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $370.00 to $384.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Autonomous Res dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $362.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $351.04.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $342.74 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $344.73. The stock has a market cap of $918.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $316.95 and its 200-day moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total transaction of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,326,072.44. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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