Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the asset manager's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company's current price.

STT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $186.00 target price on shares of State Street and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of State Street from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered State Street from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.84.

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State Street Price Performance

STT traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $183.24. 660,769 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,300. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. State Street has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $192.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 13.47%.The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 12.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $243,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,781,829.78. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $1,431,084.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,251,403.20. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 37,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,866,583 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On State Street

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 3.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,498 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 25,139 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

Further Reading

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