Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $11.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.22.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $237,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,039,957.38. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 64,412 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $713,684.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,352,079.64. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,234 shares of company stock worth $2,364,022. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 286.3% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,365 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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