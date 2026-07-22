Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Price Target to $57.00

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "market perform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on OFG Bancorp from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $56.00 price objective on OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $54.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OFG traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 113,619 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.70.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $190.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $182.64 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 23.45%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 250.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 80.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,901 shares of the bank's stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company's stock.

More OFG Bancorp News

Here are the key news stories impacting OFG Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: OFG Bancorp reported Q2 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, beating estimates and rising from $1.15 a year ago, while revenue of $190.3 million also came in above expectations. OFG Bancorp Reports 2Q26 Results

OFG Bancorp reported Q2 2026 adjusted earnings of $1.39 per share, beating estimates and rising from $1.15 a year ago, while revenue of $190.3 million also came in above expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said the quarter showed strong core momentum, with year-over-year EPS growth of 20.9% and core revenue growth of 4.5%, which supports the view that the bank’s underlying business is performing well. OFG Bancorp Earnings Call Signals Strong Core Momentum

Management said the quarter showed strong core momentum, with year-over-year EPS growth of 20.9% and core revenue growth of 4.5%, which supports the view that the bank’s underlying business is performing well. Positive Sentiment: The company indicated it expects net interest margin of 5.25% to 5.35% in the second half of 2026, helped by the relocation of government deposits, suggesting continued earnings support ahead. OFG expects 5.25%-5.35% NIM in 2H 2026 as government deposits are relocated

The company indicated it expects net interest margin of 5.25% to 5.35% in the second half of 2026, helped by the relocation of government deposits, suggesting continued earnings support ahead. Neutral Sentiment: Several coverage pieces framed the stock as fairly valued after a large run-up, with one commentary suggesting OFG may already reflect much of the good news. OFG Bancorp (OFG) Stock Seems Fairly Priced On Its 160% Run

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high‐net‐worth individuals and institutional clients.

Further Reading

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