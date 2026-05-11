Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at HC Wainwright

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $3.70 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.12% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEEL. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "sell (d-)" rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.33.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Up 9.8%

KEEL stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 35,553,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,067,539. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Keel Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.89.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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