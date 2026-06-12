Kelly Garcia Sells 487 Shares of Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Stock

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) EVP Kelly Garcia sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,392.48. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock traded up $11.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.88. 840,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,066. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52-week low of $297.48 and a 52-week high of $496.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $335.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.98.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 955 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $377.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $390.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $418.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Domino's Pizza

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino's has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino's Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino's has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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