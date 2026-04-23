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Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Kelly Services logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Shares gapped down: Kelly Services opened at $16.01 after closing at $17.63 the prior day, reflecting an early drop in trading (last reported trade $17.0640).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Sell."
  • Mixed fundamentals and a small dividend: The company reported $0.16 EPS on $1.05 billion revenue but a negative net margin (‑5.98%), and it pays a $0.075 quarterly dividend (about a 1.8% yield).
  • Interested in Kelly Services? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.63, but opened at $16.01. Kelly Services shares last traded at $17.0640, with a volume of 959 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KELYB

Kelly Services Trading Down 4.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Kelly Services's payout ratio is presently -4.13%.

About Kelly Services

(Get Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

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