Kemper (KMPR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.1694 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Kemper (NYSE:KMPR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.60). Kemper had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper Trading Up 1.4%

KMPR stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kemper has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $66.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Kemper's dividend payout ratio is presently 58.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kemper from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kemper from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Kemper from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kemper to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kemper from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $54.50.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,270 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $143,323,000 after buying an additional 795,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kemper by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,115,660 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $57,512,000 after buying an additional 630,241 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,730,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,340,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation NYSE: KMPR is a diversified insurance holding company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Formed through the rebranding of Unitrin in 2010, Kemper has established a nationwide presence by offering a broad array of property and casualty insurance products. The company distributes its products through independent agents, brokers and direct-to-consumer channels, serving both individual policyholders and commercial clients.

The personal insurance segment provides coverage for automobiles, homeowners, renters and umbrella lines, while the commercial business focuses on liability, workers' compensation and specialty property solutions tailored to small and mid-sized enterprises.

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