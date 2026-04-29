Kennametal (KMT) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Kennametal to post earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $564.9560 million for the quarter. Kennametal has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.450 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

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Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $529.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kennametal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennametal Stock Performance

NYSE:KMT opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03.

Insider Activity at Kennametal

In other news, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 13,410 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $486,917.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 38,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,406,867.26. This trade represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 5,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $193,747.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,565.86. This trade represents a 75.59% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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