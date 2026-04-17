Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW) Short Interest Up 19.4% in March

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,933,324 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the March 15th total of 3,295,165 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,216,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 916.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,765,866 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,628 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,661,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,100,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,245 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,961,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 133.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 795,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company's stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Kennedy-Wilson stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 726,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,659. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Kennedy-Wilson's payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Kennedy-Wilson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Kennedy-Wilson wasn't on the list.

While Kennedy-Wilson currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here