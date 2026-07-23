Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.5833.

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A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KVUE shares. Zacks Research cut Kenvue from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $19.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $22.87.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kenvue

In related news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $830,527,000 after buying an additional 17,343,785 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 1,023.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,289,000 after buying an additional 11,739,328 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 1,116.8% during the fourth quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock worth $188,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth about $162,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

About Kenvue

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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