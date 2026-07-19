Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.8333.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ KMTS opened at $24.42 on Friday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Daniel Webster sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $312,150.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 395,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,229,668.27. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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