Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.4667.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. Citigroup decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,958,816 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,508,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,594,706 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,361,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company's stock worth $1,596,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,802,056 shares of the company's stock worth $887,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,457 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $727,667,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.77.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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