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Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Trading 7.4% Higher After Strong Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Keurig Dr Pepper logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • KDP shares rose 7.4% after Q1 results topped estimates — EPS $0.39 versus $0.37 and revenue grew about 9.4% year‑over‑year to $3.98 billion, driving intraday gains.
  • The company completed the JDE Peet's acquisition and reaffirmed its full‑year 2026 guidance, signalling management confidence in scale and growth.
  • However, profitability was pressured by higher costs and analysts flagged margin pressure and leverage post‑deal, making debt and margin trends key risks for investors.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 7.4% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.4940. 2,920,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 10,632,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.54.

The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper's payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Keurig Dr Pepper News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Keurig Dr Pepper this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on EPS and revenue — KDP reported $0.39 EPS vs. a $0.37 consensus and delivered $3.98B in revenue, up ~9.4% year-over-year, supporting the stock's upside reaction. KDP Surpasses Q1 Estimates
  • Positive Sentiment: Company reaffirmed full‑year 2026 outlook and completed the JDE Peet's acquisition on April 1, signaling management confidence in growth and portfolio scale. Q1 Results & Reaffirms Guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Top-line strength driven by cold/beverage portfolio — strong demand in refreshment beverages offset weakness in K-Cup/coffee, helping revenue and offsetting some product-line softness. Reuters: Beverage Demand Offsets Coffee Weakness
  • Positive Sentiment: Analyst and market interest — BNP Paribas Exane upgraded KDP to neutral with a $28 target and unusual call buying activity was reported, indicating bullish positioning ahead of/after results. Analyst Upgrade / Market Activity
  • Neutral Sentiment: New partnership activity — a Nestlé partnership was announced that could affect product distribution/innovation but impact timing and magnitude are unclear. Nestlé, KDP Partnership
  • Neutral Sentiment: Highlighted as an income-stock candidate (Zacks Rank #1) — may attract yield-focused investors but is not an immediate catalyst. Zacks Income Stocks List
  • Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure and profit decline — WSJ and company materials note profit fell on higher costs despite sales growth, which could weigh on near-term EPS upside. WSJ: Sales Rise, Profit Falls
  • Negative Sentiment: Leverage concerns remain — pre-earnings coverage flagged debt/leverage as a watch item after the JDE Peet's deal, which could limit optionality or raise refinancing risk for some investors. Investing.com: Leverage Concerns

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $31.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KDP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 54,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company's stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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