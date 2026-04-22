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Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded to "Neutral" at BNP Paribas Exane

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Keurig Dr Pepper logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from "underperform" to "neutral" and set a $28.00 price target, implying roughly a 5.9% upside from the prior close.
  • KDP beat quarterly estimates with $0.60 EPS (vs. $0.59 expected) and $4.50B revenue (vs. $4.35B expected), and issued FY2026 guidance of $2.13–$2.17 in EPS (analysts average 2.27).
  • The analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy with a $31.31 consensus target, while the stock recently traded around $26.44, indicating potential further upside.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KDP. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.2%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 102,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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