Kevan Parekh Sells 1,534 Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,650. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Apple Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,339,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,512,281. The business's 50 day moving average is $260.03 and its 200-day moving average is $264.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.25 and a one year high of $288.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,283,914 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $387,749,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,856,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 604,056,505 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $164,218,801,000 after buying an additional 6,555,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,032,517 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $97,031,587,000 after buying an additional 1,866,103 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,483,035 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $62,659,118,000 after buying an additional 1,379,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $52,266,468,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.06.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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